Philip Leone-Ganado writes:

Late last week, Facebook was inundated with hundreds of messages honouring one man: Jesmond Mifsud. Although some of these people did not know his name, they knew him by face and by character.

At his funeral, those paying their last respects to this special person spilled out of St Paul’s collegiate church in Valletta.

The celebrant Fr Paul’s words defined Jesmond’s attitude to life: “What a pity that so many are abandoning the beauty of our Christian faith, a faith which Jesmond wholly embraced in his life, a faith which both strengthened and enlightened him.”

Jesmond had lived for many years an ordinary life that centered around putting up his monti hawker’s stall come rain or shine. A change came over him while he was recovering from a traumatic experience. He rediscovered his religious faith and he could now experience Jesus like he would a flesh-and-blood friend, one he could embrace, talk to and follow.

I admit I never knew the old Jesmond, the one before his transformation, but I sure knew the new one, and he became one of my dearest friends.

He was enthralled by the presence of Jesus within him and involved himself with the local chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship, seeking to share his spiritual experiences with men from all walks of life. These he met during the fellowship’s organised dinners.

In the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, he became an ardent apostle, reaching out to many through, among other activities, his leadership of the Valletta prayer group and through hosting a radio programme. Together with his wife Bella (Jane) he also counselled a number of young couples preparing for marriage within the Cana Movement.

His monti stall provided a stage from which he could share his love of Jesus with everyone. He listened to people’s woes, encouraged them and openly prayed for their needs. He had a welcoming smile for all and sundry.

During treatment at a London hospital, he struck up a friendship with a medical consultant. Jesmond asked a favour of him that during his ward rounds, the consultant would convey words of encouragement to all his patients, and tell them that God loves each and every one of them. The consultant obliged and faithfully carried out his daily assigned task.

During his last days when his life was ebbing away, Jesmond, to the astonishment of the numerous doctors and nurses, continued to bless every person who entered his room with the love of Jesus.

Jesmond was an exemplary husband to Bella and an inspirational father to his sons Douglas and Clint. He loved his family no end. During the past year, he would sit every morning on a chair on the steps of St Lucy Street, Valletta, greeting every passer-by. He always had a good word for everybody.

Rest now, my dear friend. “You have fought the good fight. You have finished the race. You have kept the faith. Now there is in store for you the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to you on that day - and not only to you, but also to all who have longed for his appearing” ( 2Tim 4: 6 -8).

Keep looking after your dear Bella, Douglas and Clint and their families. May we one day pick up on our conversations about your favourite subjects: St Paul, Valletta, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Adieu my dear friend.