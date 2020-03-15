Michael Grech writes:

Almost two years to the date after Charles Miceli passed away, another gentle militant for social justice departed this life, Joe Bartolo, is-Sloopy. A former dockyard employee, an ex-researcher at Plater College, a political activist of various sorts, an eternal optimist even in moments of bleak sadness, a person who had 101 interests and pursuits ranging from cinema to… the chicken industry, and a pensioner who, despite the age, gave a likeable mischievous-boy impression, Sloopy will be missed by many in the various fields he threaded.

An enthusiast who dabbled, engaged and enrolled in various philosophies, intellectual pursuits and academic and semi-academic programmes – frequently trying to convince others that this time around he had finally found the ultimate hermeneutic and existential plot, only to downsize the whole thing after a few weeks/sessions – his various commitments were always underpinned by a core set of values that were constant through these ventures – social justice and dedication to the emarginated and down-trodden.

In this regard, as was the case of his friend Charles Miceli (the two very much complemented one another, both in terms of skills and strengths, and in terms of character traits), he worked at two levels: lobbying for state-sanctioned measures that address particular issues concerning some sector or other.

In his final years, Joe was very much involved in the research on and drafting of measures and initiatives aimed at alleviating the problems many are facing to afford decent housing. On a more personal and informal level, though he rarely boasted about it, Sloopy used to help many who were in need, especially in his locality, Gżira.

There are various incidents, initiatives or qualities that involve, concern or pertain to Joe that I could recall but I will focus on three traits he exhibited that I used to find impressive. The first is that, though he used to describe himself as a Mintoffjan, in the sense of by-and-large subscribing to Mintoff’s political philosophy (whatever that was) and admiring many of his achievements (some of which he witnessed and abetted firsthand being a prominent member of Għaqda Żagħżagħ Soċjalisti in the 70s), he was one of the few who lived through those years who could steer clear between idolising or drawing hagiographies of Mintoff on the one hand and demonising the former prime minister on the other. Sloopy’s attitude was critical; recognising what he took to be the accomplishments of this political figure while at the same time being aware of the limits.

The second trait that used to impress me was his ability to think outside the box in relation to any activity in which he engaged. Sloopy was generally imaginative, ingenious and original, even if frequently impractical and low on stamina, after the initial enthusiasm would have faded. His capacity to liaise with others who had different characteristics, as was the case with the team at the Housing Ministry or at Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar, could compensate for this shortcoming.

The final trait I highlight was Joe’s insistence that militancy needs to be nurtured by theory and thought; that brainless militancy is futile and ultimately counterproductive.

Young activists need to recognise that theory and dialectic are essential to their militancy. Some, unfortunately, are too proud to admit that they are lacking in this regard; obviously there are exceptions. One could, in this respect, quote Gramsci’s injunction to young militants: “Study, since we’ll need your intelligence. Struggle, since we’ll need your enthusiasm. Organise yourselves, since we’ll need all our strength.” Sloopy would have approved.