Louis Cilia writes:

John Formosa was a man dedicated to God. This was his sole mission in life. I came to know him very early in life in my teenage years as a member of the Society of Christian Doctrine. Physically he was a big man and we, as small boys, were intimidated by his large presence, but he was always welcoming with a ready smile on his kind face. A truly gentle giant of a man.

He could read and speak in several languages. His intelligence shone in the written word. He could write with great ease on several subjects, but mostly in Maltese on religious ones on which he could focus his keen intelligence, wide research, very sharp memory but mostly because of his abundant love of God.

For several years in his younger days he was a sort of assistant to Dun Ġorġ Preca (later Saint Ġorġ Preca), always by his side from an early age taking notes and drinking from the fount of spirituality of that very holy priest. He stayed with Dun Ġorg in that capactiy until the latter’s death on July 26, 1962. A few months earlier, in January 1961, I accompanied John in the evening at his behest to the house of Dun Ġorġ in High Street, Ħħamrun – across the road in front of St Cajetan’s church. It was a very short 10-minute encounter during which I spoke to the humble priest who welcomed me with an open smile on his kindly face. An experience which still lives clearly in my memory despite the passage of so many years.

John Formosa was born in Vittoriosa in December 1931 but lived his life mostly in Gżira. He died on August 31, aged 87. In 1949 he joined the MUSEUM Society and soon became one of its leading lights. Such was his religious charisma and fervour that he was chosen to be the Secretary General of the Society in the 80s and 90s of the last century. On the death of Dun Ġorġ he began publishing a regular magazine on Dun Ġorġ, writing about his life and treating several religous subjects from the abandunt notes he had taken during the long years he had acted as his assistant.

John worked hard over the years to see Dun Ġorġ made a saint. He was present, with many other Maltese, in St Peter’s Square when Pope Benedict XVI, June 3, 2007, declared him a saint to the joy of all Malta and Gozo. Our own Archbishop Charles Scicluna, then working at the Vatican, was instrumental in helping to see that the long process linked to sainthood was successfully concluded in this case.

May he rest in peace.