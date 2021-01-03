Frans H. Said writes:

Among his many attributes, Prof. J.J. Cremona was instrumental in Malta having its own national honours. It had started during 1967 when the Confederation of Voluntary Civic Committees had suggested the establishment of the National Medal of Merit. At that time only colonial awards were bestowed on Maltese citizens.

On being approached, Prof, Cremona immediately accepted to chair the selection committee and felt the need for a national award. In this regard, I was his right-hand man. The first award was made on September 21, 1968, which at that time was Malta’s National Day. The award had a warm welcome and all newspapers gave it prominence. It was unfortunate that some Maltese were still tied up with the colonial mentality and caused much obstruction to such a national honour.

A change of government saw Dom Mintoff becoming the new prime minister. Prof. Cremona and I had number of meetings with Mintoff who was well aware of our efforts, but he felt that such an honour had to come from the state and eventually established the Gieħ ir-Repubblika awards. I know for certain that Prof. Cremona had helped Mintoff in the establishment of the official nation awards.

Prof. Cremona continued to take keen interest in the selection and bestowal of the awards which later on became known as the National Order of Merit and Prof. Cremona, quite rightly, was bestowed with the honour of Companion of the Order of Merit of the Maltese Republic.

Malta has lost one of its prime citizens who was always proud of being Maltese.