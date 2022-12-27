My good friend and brother-in-law, John Tabone, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day surrounded by his dear family.

John was a keen and competitive sportsman. He excelled in water polo as player and coach of Sliema ASC and then again in both roles in basketball with Luxol.

I was not lucky enough to play with him in his two favourite sports, but I did “do battle” in friendly football matches many years ago. To say that he was a tough player is an understatement. He took all the sports he practised very seriously.

His eldest son Jon Jon developed into one of Malta’s finest swimmers and participated in the Olympic Games 2000 in Sydney. In order to prepare him for this event of a lifetime, John would take him to our national pool in Tal-Qroqq at 5 in the morning where he would put him through a rigorous training session before school. That was so typical of John. No messing about. When he participated in a sport, he gave his all and this is a virtue he wished to pass on to his children.

Notwithstanding his many commitments, he even found time to spend time with my son Andrew, who appreciated these moments in his troubled mind.

Then, of course, there is his caring wife Christine who was by his side through thick and thin. He also leaves behind three loving children Jon Jon, Philippa, Andrew and two beautiful grandchildren whom he adored.

Farewell John, you have gone from our sight but you will forever remain in our hearts. May you rest in eternal peace. It’s the least you deserve.

Tony Zammit Cutajar