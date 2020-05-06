Francesca Grima, Clarissa Sultana, Frank Borg, Mark Busuttil, Lara Dunbar Cousin, Alain Grima, Andrew Busuttil, Matthew Dingli, Gisèle Degiorgio, Nicolà Grima, Ian Dingli, Alexia Rizzo, Céline Schranz, Carla Grima, Jessica Grima, Jean-Paul Grima, Jacques Grima, Bettina Grima, Gabrielle Grima write:

Jonathan Chetcuti was no ordinary person among our large cluster of cousins.

Jon, as we so often called him, was the life and soul of every family event, always ready to crack a joke and make us smile and laugh. Whatever situation we were in, Jon would know how to break the ice or start a conversation.

The long list of nicknames given to him, which include Jonny, Jon Jon, Jonister, Bobo and Cheese, are enough to capture and commemorate his colourful personality.

Indeed, he had a unique and bubbling personality.

Jon’s infectious smile would light up any room he walked into and his sense of humour was incomparable. He had an incredible ability to make others around him feed off his positive energy and he ensured that this radiated among us cousins. There would be no family gathering without Jon turning up with camera in hand, ready to snap shots and capture memories.

Those annual summer beach days and cousin reunions will not be the same without Jon but the memories will undoubtedly keep his spirit alive.

Jon had a zest for life and while he put his heart and soul into anything he did, there was always a strong sense of care and affection towards others around him. He had a big heart and his acts of kindness and benevolence were beyond exemplary.

Life for him was simply beautiful and he would embrace all opportunities and experiences with a positive attitude. Noble and selfless till his final days, Jon was the one to give us moral support when he was the one needing it most.

And here, a message of courage to Jon’s immediate family. May Jon’s bravery be your shining light and may his abounding affection strengthen your loving relationships.

Jon, you fought like there is no tomorrow and it is us who have so much to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us how to live a passionate and full life. Thank you for gracing us with your forthright demeanour, for inspiring us to be better persons and for teaching us to love. Thank you for exemplifying the true meaning of perseverance, nobility, courage and positivity.

Jon, may your beaming smile always shine upon us and may we be ever blessed by your beautiful memories.