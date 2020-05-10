Jonathan Dalli, (close friend and business partner at The Concept Stadium), writes:

“Il meglio deve ancora venire”

Right after the sad news of your passing to an eternal life, I sent an e-mail shot to our partners, clients and friends describing you as a “big man”. Not only in terms of stature, but definitely in terms of values. Social media went crazy for you – everyone was talking about your infectious smile, your positive outlook on life and your genuine warmth.

I was lucky and privileged to experience these in such close proximity, 12 years of friendship, 10 years of business partners and, most of all, the feeling of a family. You were the one I always turned to when in need, when I needed to seek advice on work but, more importantly, on life matters in general.

You had this incredible value of decimating a problem into little pieces and only looking at one issue; while remaining extremely sensitive to those around you. Your trademark sentence would always be: “si tira avanti... il meglio deve ancora venire”.

Il meglio deve ancora venire – a song by Ligabue we loved so much. We spent 10 whole years dreaming about going to his concert together and when last year we were with our wives at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, it felt like the biggest rubber stamp on our bond together.

The outpour of love towards you and your family has been incredible. A video that our team produced to honour your legacy had 22,000 views in three days. In social media terms, we didn’t need to boost it – you don’t need any budget to remember you, a simple smiling photo of yours is enough.

Although I prepared for this moment to lose you, it hit me, not only because you are no longer with us, but because every day when I tell you good morning, I realise that the world has lost an incredible human being. Testimony to this are not the tributes paid by those who knew you but by those who never met you.

You faced your illness with strong Christian fortitude. We used to share worship songs and playlists by Hillsong, comforting you in times of great pain. Yet these times never dampened your sheer determination to pass on energy to those who texted you and cheered you on.

I promised you I will never forget you and our memories will live on forever. I’m surrounded by you, I see you everywhere at the office with your passion for volleyball and sports memorabilia, I see you at home when I look at my wedding photos which you proudly witnessed, I see you in your son who is a true reflection of you.

I promised you to be there for your beautiful wife and son, your resilient parents and sister and our most amazing team. The Concept Stadium will live on to honour your legacy.

I changed your designation to Guardian Angel because you are looking over us, cheering us on and supporting us from the VIP stands high above.

People have told me that with you looking over us, Chapter 2 of the Concept Stadium will start now. Help me Jon, to make it as great as Chapter 1.

