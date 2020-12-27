Antje Lewerenz writes:

Jörg Böttcher, the quirky artist from Berlin, who lived in Żebbuġ, Gozo, for over 30 years, passed away on December 14, 2020 at the age of 71.

For many years, his Farmhouse Gallery was an institution for Maltese and foreigners alike.

This appreciation is a short summary of spontaneous thoughts, collected from friends, acquaintances, people who loved Jörg just the way he was. Let’s remember a great artist, human and Gozo lover. His humour; his art; his big mouth; his big heart; his laughter; his cooking; himself.

Jörg was a rock with corners and edges; he was an institution for Gozo and a living legend, a medical miracle.

His sometimes grim and black sense of humour did not only make him friends. He always wore his heart on his sleeves. This was not for everybody. However, the most persistent people found a good and deep friend in him for good and bad times. But forgiveness and trust were required for a long-lasting friendship…

Then his door (literally) would always be open. And a glass (or rather two glasses) of wine welcomed anybody who was curious and daring enough to step into his cosy courtyard surrounded by paintings, photographs, beautiful flowers and cats. You would talk about “God and the world”, experiencing Jörg’s loving, endless, light humour (it wasn’t all grim, you know), accompanied by his typical chuckling.

More so, he made you pee your pants with laughter when telling his endless anecdotes.

During over 30 years on the island, he merged more and more with Gozo and his beloved Gozitans, yet remained a typical ‘Berliner’: big mouth and an even bigger heart.

His paintings and photographs, most of Gozitan landscapes, typical Gozitan doors and streets, will remain forever. Later Jörg found more abstract ways to express his love for Gozo and life in general. The vibrant colours and motives show his liveliness and, again, you can detect his witty humour in many artworks.

His art will grace homes all over Europe forever.

And not only was he a great painter and photographer. He was a divine cook and virtuosic culinary creator of the finest – yet always very down-to-earth – food. The way he combined colours on the screen was the same way he put spices and fresh produce together to create something stunning that would pamper your eyes, nose and palate.

Jörg was the greatest positive thinker one can imagine. Otherwise, he would not have enjoyed life as much and definitely not as long as he did. He is a person to admire. He defied his physical ailments with strength and – yet again – a big portion of humour. As much as he could not mince his words when speaking about others, he could laugh about himself. Close friends say: A man to take as an example for our own life. Refreshing. Encouraging.

Two days before he passed away, I saw him in hospital. He was on the mend, feeling better. And he said: “Now I just need wings”.

There you go, dear friend. Use your wings and fly!

May the light shine upon you.