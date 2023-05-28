It’s so sad to hear of the passing away of our old friend Joseph.

My family got to know him and his dear wife Candida through our close friends when we used to meet them occasionally for a meal in the 1990s.

At that time, Bugeja was still a lecturer of English at the University of Malta and many were the students who were successful under his guidance.

On his retirement Joseph joined the ALPS, namely the Association of Lyceum Past Students.

The last time my wife and I met them was during the ALPS activity in February. They were both very glad to see us and Joseph was very grateful for being in each other’s company for a few days.

He shall be greatly missed!Dear Lord, may you have mercy on his humble soul and grant him eternal rest.

Alfred Conti Borda