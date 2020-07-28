Victor Grech writes:

I write this with a heavy heart and from the heart, with tears in my eyes.

Joe is an old friend of over 35 years. He ran the Malta Emigrants’ Commission just outside Upper Barrakka Gardens, and he was your go-to person for anything travel related.

Whether you were His Grace, the Archbishop of Malta or Johnny Public, i.e., me, you were given excellent advice and efficient service with panache and élan – the perfect travel agent.

And now, all that is left of Joe is our memories.

My memories of Joe? Trips to Gozo, frequent dinners mostly in his beloved Valletta and dropping in for a coffee at Emigrant’s Commission every single time I needed to go to Valletta. I also fondly recall individual events, his wedding wherein I (sort of) served as best man (Norman, remember?).

I also remember all of his children coming into the world, as their paediatrician, his first child Giulio (I saw a mouse!), three loving daughters and his youngest son.

Could the fates not have stayed their hands a few more years? How can one describe a life so prematurely curtailed?

Perhaps, Joe was best summed up at funeral Mass by His Grace who knew him and who had far experience at this than I do.

He was generous, kind-hearted, always happy to help in anything and non-pretentious. There is nothing else we could want in a friend. Farewell… see you on the other side Joe.