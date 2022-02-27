Joseph Muscat, the brilliant author, the humble man with a fine sense of humour, crossed the threshold to eternal life silently, serenely, on Friday, January 28, 2022.

It is not every day that one meets a man whose depth of knowledge is also enhanced with ‘breadth’ and understanding of many different fields. It is then a rare privilege indeed when one meets such an educated man who also happens to be gentle and humble.

Born on December 16, 1934, at a young age, he spent hours in his father’s carpentry shop where he learnt to construct delicate wooden objects.

At the age of 18, Joseph worked as a clerk with the Royal Air Force where he restored antique models of ships found at the National Museum.

Between 1969 and 1971, he attended St Michael’s Training College, Ta’ Giorni, to prepare himself for a teaching career.

In 1988, he was appointed secretary to the provisional committee of the Maritime Museum. When the former Royal Naval Bakery, built in the 1840s as the main bakery for the Mediterranean Fleet, was chosen to house this museum, Muscat was entrusted with the task to assist in its set-up. There he carried out various restoration works on old ship models. This besides being a ship model-maker.

His publications deal with the Maltese historical maritime theme, the fleet of the Order of St John, the maritime ex-voto paintings and maritime graffiti, and detailed illustrations, drawn by him, of all seafaring vessels that sailed in Malta before the Phoenicians until the beginning of the 20th century. His 516-page publication Sails Round Malta – Types of Sea Vessels 1600BC-1900AD (2008) is considered to be his magnum opus.

A respected international authority on his subject, Muscat participated in congresses, locally and abroad. He was an active member of the Malta Historical Society and the Society for Nautical Research of England.

Like all truly educated men, Joseph worked in many areas, including the production of educational television programmes. He also played several musical instruments from the harmonium to the violin, from the cello to the organ.

An active member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, he spent years teaching catechism to young children in Rabat, Attard and Dingli. From St George Preca, the founder of this society, he inherited the zeal to propagate love for the crib. Indeed, he was an authority on Maltese crib-making and its history.

In 2001, Muscat was decorated with the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika and with the Croce dell’Ordine al Merito Melitense. In 2011, he was honoured with the conferment of Master of Arts in Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by the University of Malta. He was also decorated by the Rabat local council with Ġieħ ir-Rabat 2012.

Joseph left behind an impressive legacy of scholarship on various aspects of maritime history. Generations of students and scholars are indebted to him for his generous guidance.