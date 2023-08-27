Although I pen this apprecia­tion under my name, I know that I echo the sentiments of my fellow colleagues and leaders (past and present) who have worked for (and with) Joseph N. Tabone, the founder of Joseph Tabone & Co., later to become the firm it is today, KPMG in Malta.

Much has been said about Mr Tabone’s significant achievements in business. To me (and many others who have been employed by the firm he established in the late 1960s), he will be remembered as a central figure during the earlier years of my career. Interviewed directly by him in 1985 and employed by his firm in early 1986, I look back at my early days working under his leadership as the building blocks of what followed, through to my appointment as a partner with KPMG in 1998 and, currently, its head of audit. Coincidently, his celebration of life coincides with my retirement as a partner with KPMG in Malta later this year.

From my very first day, Mr Tabone left an impression on me as to what being a true ambassador of the firm was all about and how to protect its image. He truly personified every aspect of a client-focused strategy, yet remained true to our firm and professional obligations when serving the stakeholders to whom we report.

Many, including colleagues from years back, gathered on August 19 at St Gregory the Great parish church not only to mourn his loss but also to celebrate a life well lived – one with purpose, dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The gathering was a beautiful testament to the impact Mr Tabone had on the business community and the lives of those who, in one way or another, connected with him. It was evident from the memories some of us shared after Holy Mass, and the diverse group of those who gathered in prayer during the service, that Mr Tabone was much respected and admired and had touched the lives of many people in more ways than one.

Mr Tabone was not merely a visionary entrepreneur or a successful executive. He was a beacon of inspiration and made significant contributions to our profession (he twice served as president of the Malta Institute of Accountants). He possessed that unique ability that sees beyond the horizon, to envision possibilities where others saw obstacles, and to turn dreams into reality. What made him stand out was not just his business acumen, but also his commitment to integrity and ethics.

Mr Tabone did not measure success solely in terms of financial results, but also by the impact he had on others. He truly believed in creating a positive change, not only within his firm but also in the wider business community in which he served. He recognised that the key to building a successful business also required fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and respect, nurturing talent, inspiring creativity and empowering those around him to reach their full potential.

My thoughts and sympathy go out to Mr Tabone’s family during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace and may the legacy he left behind bring us all who have been fortunate enough to have known him comfort, inspiration and guidance towards a future filled with purpose.