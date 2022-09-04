What a great pity that such a gentle lady like Josephine has left us so suddenly.
Jo was formerly in charge of ‘Micks’, a leading stationery at Mosta for quite a number of years. She never missed keeping our daily newspaper and since her shop was situated on a wide road, it was easy to park one’s car for a quick errand.
Josephine was very zealous in her work and had a well-stocked and up-to-date stationery.
But she was more than that, in fact for many years she managed the guides and scouts of Pembroke and instilled in them how to become a successful leader and help society in many ways.
I shall miss her warm and welcoming smile on entering the stationery, her kind words and appealing character.
Bye Jo it’s been nice knowing you, but deep down most of all I realise that you will be in good hands under the protective wing of the Lord in heaven above.
Our deepest condolences to her family.
