What a great pity that such a gentle lady like Josephine has left us so suddenly.

Jo was formerly in charge of ‘Micks’, a leading stationery at Mosta for quite a number of years. She never missed keeping our daily newspaper and since her shop was situated on a wide road, it was easy to park one’s car for a quick errand.

Josephine was very zealous in her work and had a well-stocked and up-to-date stationery.

But she was more than that, in fact for many years she managed the guides and scouts of Pembroke and instilled in them how to become a successful leader and help society in many ways.

I shall miss her warm and welcoming smile on entering the stationery, her kind words and appealing character.

Bye Jo it’s been nice knowing you, but deep down most of all I realise that you will be in good hands under the protective wing of the Lord in heaven above.

Our deepest condolences to her family.