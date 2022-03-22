So sad to know that Jovin has unfortunately passed away.

It was in the early 1950s that I came to know Jovin for the first time. This was at St Emilie de Vialar School in Rabat.

Later, business wise, Jovin was at the helm of the Prudential Assurance Company for many years from the early 1960s and he managed it with efficiency and wisdom.

He eventually formed a new agency named after him aptly called Rausi Insurance.

His cheerful and jovial mood in dealing with clients and staff was quite fitting to his name, Jovin. He was very pleasant to deal with and it was an honour for me to have known him for so many years.

Jovin may have gone but he left a legacy of friends, colleagues and client satisfaction in the insurance field.

He will be certainly missed by many. O Lord, brimming with goodness, welcome our dear Jovin into your heavenly kingdom and may he rest in peace.

My deepest condolences to his family.

Alfred Conti Borda