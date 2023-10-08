One of God’s noblemen has just passed through the pearly gates. The shaft of death fell near me when it took this colleague, judge, poet and friend from my side.

I had the privilege of having known Philip Sciberras for a good number of years: as a colleague, as a judge and, above all, as a human being imbued with authentic humility, wisdom, good judgement and a profound love for the arts.

His short but distinguished career on the bench has, to a large extent, obscured his remarkable gifts as an advocate. Perhaps a few of today’s budding lawyers remember him as an active trier. He had great skill in the conduct of a cause and especially wonderful power to captivate the bench and win them away from his adversary.

As a judge, he manifested a clear and powerful intellect. He had intuitive judgement and could see truth at once. Disguises did not deceive him. He was rarely overruled because his decisions based on questions of fact often absolutely decided the case. Both as a brilliant advocate and successful jurist, he has brought great credit to the bar and high honour to the State.

He had great confidence in his power to accomplish his purposes, but no foolish conceit, and felt that his success was to depend on his industry and his fidelity to a high conception of his professional duties. He never attempted while at the bar to be rhetorical in his addresses to the court, but his arguments were always clear and logical.

And when on the bench, he never attempted in his written opinions to use any language but that which would, with the utmost simplicity, express fully and clearly the idea that he wished to present.

He kept himself deeply interested in and well informed about public affairs. He was strong in his political and party predilections but was never consciously influenced by them in his judicial decisions.

No judge could have a higher conception of judicial uprightness. No judge could be more anxious to be right in his decisions. He always had the courage of his convictions. He was not very regardful of technicalities, had no fondness for the casuistries of the law, and was never led astray by the mere logic of a case, but he had a strong sense of justice and excellent common sense in applying legal principles. He was a plain man, without imagination or brilliancy of any sort, but was always practical, both in the view he took of the questions before him and in the expression of his views.

He had, to the highest degree, public confidence as an honest-minded, able and fearless judge. He will always be remembered as one of the best fruits our judiciary has produced.

Judge Sciberras was human, as well as humane, therefore not free from the temptations, limitations or mistakes of this earthly life; but, judging from the fruits of his long, eventful and useful life, not only his relatives and personal friends but all impartial observers will agree in this estimate of his character ‒ that it was exceptionally free from any indulgence or feeling that lowers a manhood that is ever true, high-minded and thoughtful of the rights and needs of our common humanity. In a profession that is full of temptation towards deception and selfishness, in which so many bright and promising young men make shipwrecks of honour and integrity for paltry fame and gain, Philip lived, toiled and won more than one deserved acclaim.

Few men have had more or truer friends or fewer enemies than he.

Simply knowing that will give enough fortitude and courage to Rose, Lara, Alex and Andrew to overcome this bereavement period.