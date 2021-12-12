It is with great sadness that I write this farewell letter remembering Laurie Simpson. He was the former headmaster at the Verdala International School when he hired me as an art instructor. I was in my early 20s and halfway through my first degree.

As well as being an educator, Laurie was also a top bass jazz musician who participated in the Malta International Jazz Festival, which hosted very famous artists, such as Chick Corea and the late Michele Petrucciani, and played numerous gigs at BJs in Paceville and The Bridge Bar, Valletta.

Laurie was a great friend to all who knew him, and like many I too have fond memories of those fun times at the Simpsons on Borg Olivier Street, Sliema, where he and his Spanish wife YeYe would entertain their numerous and varied friends.

Laurie was also greatly loved by his students who he taught calculus to. His dedication and dry humour will never be forgotten by them or the staff at VIS.

Laurie was a caring human being who changed the lives of those many young people who had the privilege of being taught by him.

I recall the numerous jazz playlists Laurie compiled for me over the years. Those artists are still with me and I’m still listening.