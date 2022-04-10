Alexandra Betts, on behalf of the Malta College of Pathologists, writes:

It was with great sorrow that we heard about the passing away of Dr Lawrence Agius, sadly only a few years after his retirement.

After returning from the US where he had undertaken his specialist training, Lawrence gave his professional contribution in the Department of Pathology at St Luke’s Hospital, and subsequently at Mater Dei Hospital.

His primary contribution to the department, in which he served for many years, was in neuropathology, his main speciality, and in autopsy patho­logy. He published extensively in his speciality and also served as a lecturer at the University’s Department of Pathology. When he retired, he left a void in the field of neuropathology that could not be easily filled.

His funeral reflected his life, simple and unpretentious. The focus was not on his professional achievements but on his quiet, unassuming presence. He valued what is important in life.

Although he did not form a family of his own, he was close to his parents and siblings. He supported his parents while they lived, and had a close relationship with his sister and her family and with his brother.

This is the gift he left us: a reminder to us all – who belong to an increasingly competitive profession, and who work in an environment where at times, blowing one’s own trumpet seems to be the only way to get some recognition – to value quiet, unobtrusive service and to be present to those who we love.