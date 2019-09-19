Frans Said writes:

During two periods I came to know Lawrence Ciantar very closely. The first was in the 1990s when he was in charge of a group of Maltese working in Libya through the government scheme. As in my position I had direct connection with many Libyan authorities I could, and in fact did, help him whenever problems arose. He was a real gentleman and much admired by his staff.

Eventually we both found ourselves back in Malta. Lawrence was appointed chairman of Enemalta, while I became managing director and chief executive of Medserv Ltd. This required close cooperation, especially in relation to the Institute of Petroleum and other oil-related topics. I had always found Lawrence a pleasure to liaise with and his contribution had been very welcome and worthwhile. May he rest in peace.