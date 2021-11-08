Samir writes:

Remembering a very dear, sincere and loving friend on his birthday, who always had a keen sense of humour to elicit joyful smiles from everyone around him, even in the most difficult times.

Leonard was a typical devout Catholic, full of love for everyone and without a shred of hatred. He was a very kind, caring and generous person, always ready to help whoever needed him and was very positive in his attitude. He was never one to judge or condemn but was always forgiving.

On the day he was born, earth received an amazing gift, and on the day that his loving, peaceful soul was raised to the Lord, heaven received a very special angel.

My dearest, I feel blessed to have had you as a friend and I cherish all our unforgettable, wonderful memories together. I know you are watching over me.

Losing you was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through, however, I take comfort in knowing you are in heaven now and at peace.

I wish you a very happy birthday in heaven. Although I miss you more and more with each passing day, today, on your birthday, I miss you the most. On this day that honours you, I pray that heaven above is rejoicing in your name and also reminding you of how much you mean to me.

As you know very well, you are always in my prayers, thoughts and heart and never forgotten.