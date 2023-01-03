Two years have gone by and I still miss you more than I can possibly say.

I think of you in silence and I often mention your wonderful name. We have spent memorable long times together, learned from each other and highly enriched each other’s life.

We found in each other high respect, honesty, support and care that strengthened in the gentle hands of time. All that had happened because we nurtured each other’s spirits, encouraged each other’s dreams and shared each other’s life challenges, passion and joys.

Death changes everything but time changes nothing.

I still miss the sound of your voice, your persistent smiley face, your hearty laughs, the wisdom of your advice, the stories of your wonderful life and just being in your presence. So no, time changes nothing, I still miss you today just as much as I did the day you passed away.

Roses are not always red and the violets are not exactly blue. Smiles are not always happy and frowns are not always upset.

Your everlasting wonderful memory is a keepsake from which I will never part. Missing you is a heartache that never goes away. You had touched countless lives in your lifetime and, even after your death, you live through your good deeds.

God has you in His arms and I have you in my thoughts, prayers as well as in my heart.

You will be always fondly remembered and never forgotten. You are alive through the everlasting prayers, thoughts and best wishes, so rest in eternal peace my dear friend.