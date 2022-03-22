It’s too soon to ever say goodbye. Could we start again please?

In these two weeks, catches of lyrics have flooded my mind, ever since aunty Lil was rushed to the ITU with severe pneumonia.

Jean Valjean sings the first sentence in Les Misérables. In Jesus Christ Superstar, Peter and Mary Magdalene beg Jesus to erase the misery of the past few hours and their inevitable outcome – death. Could we start again?

Then, as now, it was not to be. Lilian died on March 16. When the doctor broke the news, that they would be withdrawing life support after trying with the utmost care to give Lilian a fighting chance, he said: “I think she was much loved.” Perhaps he said so because he read our eyes above our masks. In any case, he was absolutely right.

Another quote comes to mind, one attributed to Pedro Arrupe (1907-1991), revolutionary superior general of the Jesuits post-Vatican Council II. Arrupe said: “Nothing is more practical than finding God, than falling in love in a quite absolute, final way. What you are in love with, what seizes your imagination, will affect everything. It will decide what will get you out of bed in the morning, what you will do with your evenings, how you will spend your weekends, what you read, whom you know, what breaks your heart, and what amazes you with joy and gratitude. Fall in love, stay in love, and it will decide everything.”

Lilian liked this piece because it was special for her husband. Francis used to be a Jesuit – years before Lilian met him – during the tenure of Arrupe, for whom he had deep and abiding respect.

When Francis died in 2010, Lilian put ‘Falling in Love’ on his memorial card. Now we have replicated it on hers, because Lilian’s life was defined by the love she had for others, starting with her family – more than 50 of us, counting her siblings, their children and grandchildren.

Lilian did not get out much as she grew older. But she had a useful weapon to reach us: her phone. She must have made dozens of calls a day, to check in and to ask about things that were happening, things she knew about because she was a wonderful listener and cared to remember.

Lilian noticed things. When my sister was down in quarantine recently, Lilian called her every day for two weeks. There was nothing vague or spurious about her concern: it was specific, empathetic and made you feel you mattered. Likewise her attention when we visited, which she really enjoyed. She had a great sense of humour and endless patience, as her five-year-old niece could testify to, Lilian being an obedient pupil alongside her dolls in class.

Whenever she could, Lilian helped. She had strong secretarial skills and typed and proofread countless assignments, theses and even work reports for nephews and nieces, as well as teaching their offspring how to use the computer.

Lilian’s generosity was not confined to her biological family but embraced those who were in need, too. As a young bank employee, she was one of the foremost volunteers of a staff charity fund and visited the Ursuline Creche. Some children she befriended then became part of her family. One rushed to the ITU as soon as he heard she was sick, devastated because Lilian had always been there for him.

To borrow another citation from Arrupe, Lilian was a true woman for others: she put everything she was and had at their service. To lose such a person is a blow.

I am consoled by faith and by something a refugee once told me: “Truly living means living in the hearts of people, not just doing your thing – everyone does that. If someone is glad you were born, because you help them, that’s when you are truly alive.”

Danielle Vella