You aren’t from Sliema if you don’t know Margaret Padovani, who passed away peacefully on May 9.

Along with her twin sister Josephine, who also passed away a few years ago, she used to deliver newspapers and run other errands for people of the area known as ‘the three trees’ in Upper Dingli Street and beyond.

Both Margaret and her sister were never neatly dressed, but they excelled in hard work, hardly taking a rest.

Once Margaret moved to the Imperial Home in her later years, many were those who missed her services.

Rest in peace dear.