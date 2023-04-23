Maria Portelli passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on March 17. For over half a century, her confectionery in Savina Square, Victoria has attracted and been frequented by many local and foreign customers.

There is no doubt they all were satisfied, not only with the variety of delicious sweets and pastries at cheap prices, but also with the welcoming smile of her late husband Tarcisio in the first two decades, and later by the cordiality of his sons and daughters.

Maria inherited the art of confectionery from her parents, who at the time were one of the few confectioners in the Gozitan capital. Her bakery is a stone’s throw away from Portelli Confectionery. Passers-by along Archpriest Cassar Street could smell the aroma coming out of her bakery and, on entering, were struck by the cleanliness of the place.

Maria’s children have continued in the trade, carried on with so much dedication by their beloved mother. Like her, they will be a blessing to the city of Victoria.

Maria was, above all, a woman of faith, selfless and a warm person. She worked very hard for all the family but never neglected their needs and brought up her children with so much care and dedication.

May the Risen Lord grant Maria eternal peace and consolation to her sons Frankie, Michael, George and her daughters Josephine and Miriam.