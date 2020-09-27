Justin Camilleri writes:

Farewell my special friend, our older brother, our reference point. We still cannot believe you are gone. Your Beatles-Sgt-Pepper-look-a-like style welcomed and embraced everyone. Your cool sarcasm and acerbic manner were only matched by your keen wisdom and gentle, kind heart. Your well-timed jokes always had us literally in tears. You lit us up!

From the time Mario first replied to a 2012 newspaper advert we submitted, a friendship was sparked and a working relationship forged. We spent long hours together, in coffee shops, offices, venues − discussing, planning and creating public events. The indefatigable Mario proffered advice but also helped effect the realisation of our ideas. He took on the most essential tasks, whether it was measuring a hall for an event, positioning a huge prop or writing an immaculate business letter in both English and Maltese. No detail escaped him.

To say Mario was meticulous is an understatement. His mathematical skills bordered on genius. He was a natural choice at our events to handle ticket bookings and navigate event logistics, skills that he honed from his 30 years working in the tourism and shipping departments at the SMS Group.

Furthermore, Mario possessed a photographic memo­ry and could accurately recall details of world events that left an impact on him as a child growing up in the 1960s, such as the 1969 moon landing on RAI Italian television.

The 1960s and 1970s ignited in Mario lifelong passions that proved to be his eternal source of energy: The Beatles, rock music and James Bond 007. His encyclopaedic recounting of Beatles and rock music anecdotes would leave us in awe.

Roger Moore was his favourite Bond and he credited the Moore Bond films as the inspiration that launched him as an avid collector of 007 die-cast cars and memorabilia proudly displayed at various Die Cast and Scale Model Society exhibitions.

So many things touched and impressed him, and his heart followed its prompts. Mario exhibited a virtue that is not often seen today ‒ a deep devotion and tireless duty of care to his mother, Mary. Mario also contributed and volunteered at the Island Sanctuary Charity Shop that caters for the needs of stray and abandoned animals.

2020 proved to be a double victory as his favourite local team, Floriana FC, won the league. But his real passion was reserved for Liverpool FC, which he followed religiously, never missing a game. This year, Mario’s wish came true as his favourite football team of all won their first title in 30 years.

We will sorely miss you Mario! We still had so many projects to complete. You always approached these projects with enthusiasm but also with your gentle peacemaker attitude and even a kind respect for me whenever I was late for a meeting. You’d really tease me if you saw now that someone you indicted as being late still cannot hold back his tears. Adieu, Super Mario! “You’ll never walk alone”, as you will remain forever in our hearts.