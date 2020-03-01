John Cassar White writes:

The sudden and unexpected death of Mario Mallia has deprived all those who knew him of the valuable life experience of dealing with a true gentleman, a man of integrity, a professional and loyal person and a dedicated husband and father.

I have known Mario for the past 40 years. I am priviledged to say that he has enriched my life with his gentleness and integrity. Mario was loyal to the bank he worked for, to his colleagues and to his family. At difficult times in my career, he was always there to utter a word of encouragement and support. I have never known a person with such a sense of duty and integrity in everything he did.

When travelling on business, he was the best companion one could have chosen. He had a sense of humour that made him a pleasure to be with. At work, he was the quintessential people’s person who always tried to understand how his decisions would impact those who would be affected by them.

He loved teaching his younger colleagues and students at university. He kept himself continuously updated on developments in the ever-changing world of finance.

The last time I met him, he told me how he was looking forward to spending more time with his family away from the stress of leading a bank going through a significant restructuring. I could never have asked to have a better person to work so closely with in the 40 years I worked with Mario.

Mario, I, like many others who knew you, will miss your integrity forever. May you rest in peace because no one deserves this more than you. May your dearest wife Rosette and your children Daniela and Bernard find the courage to deal with this sad loss.

You were indeed a beacon of uprightness in a world where darkness often prevails.