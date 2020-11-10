Mark Said writes:

Not related to me in any manner, but just a namesake, Marius Said enjoyed a long period occupying the role of Director at the Public Registry.

Throughout all those years, he built a very healthy and trustworthy relationship with an ever growing flock of notaries public. A relationship painstakingly built on mutual trust, honesty, loyalty and strong ethics which eventually left an indelible strong and positive reputation of the Public Registry with him at the helm.

During his realm, the Public Registry functioned in the smoothest and most efficient of manners, aided by a loyal and supportive staff, and adopted in practice what was perhaps the first unofficial textbook Customers Charter within the Public Service.

All the while, never did Marius forgo his contagious smile.

He managed to put into effect all of his creative and innovative visions for the Public Registry, and it was thanks to him that many a long-forgotten personality leaving an impact on Maltese history and culture had been brought back to the fore with the frequent public exhibitions he used to regularly hold within the Public Registry and which were heavily patronised by the public way back in the 1980s.

Marius was a very devoted practising catholic and enjoyed strong and persevering support from his wife, Mary Rose, who stood by him till his last breath, even though she herself was not in the best of health.

Marius never let his personal problems interfere or in any manner affect his official work.

I have learnt a lot of values from him, and I shall definitely miss those times we used to spend conversing on many a subject under the sun.

He was well travelled, a keen supporter of Arsenal FC and one who convincingly exuded strong faith.

During his last years, Marius bore and shouldered his ever deteriorating health in a stoic manner and with strong Christian faith, and was ever prepared to meet the Risen Lord in the afterlife when his moment came.

His moment did come, but we will remember him as one who ploughed the fields and scattered the good seed on the land.

We who loved you, Marius, will watch for you in the night sky; for surely you will race across the heavens faster than any star.

May the Almighty welcome him in Heaven and give strength and fortitude to Mary Rose in weathering her hour of grief.