All his colleagues at Salvo Grima Group write:

It is a rare privilege to encounter professionals who both excel in their field and also mentor those around them. Martin Zammit always stood out as one of these exceptional people.

As a colleague and as part of the management of Salvo Grima Group, Martin set the standard as a hard-working, principled and trustworthy colleague who never stopped living his life, even in the face of personal adversity.

Martin started his long career in the hospitality industry, occupying various leadership roles over several decades. In the 1990s, he pioneered the location tracking industry in Malta and founded one of the leading companies in this field. This experience led him beyond our shores, particularly to Africa.

After joining Salvo Grima Group in 2009, Martin quickly become crucial to the development and growth of the group’s Libya business, where he remained deeply involved until recently. In addition to this main role, he also helped the group launch other business ventures in Spain and Tunisia.

Martin’s extraordinary abi­lity in building long-term, cross-cultural relationships rooted in mutual trust was recognised when he was appointed Malta’s consul-general for Misurata, Libya, in the crucial period just after the Libyan revolution in 2011.

Martin is not only greatly missed by those who worked closely with him but also by many who got to know him over the years, including those who appreciated his talent for music and passion for motorcycles.

While we remain deeply saddened by his loss, we are proud to have worked alongside Martin for many years, and we will continue to cherish his memory, the fruit of his hard work, and, above all, the strong human values he instilled in those who knew him.

We send our sincere condolences to his beloved family.