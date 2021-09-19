Roy Cahill (Malta) writes:

Ninety-two years age, heart of gold, fantastic woman, great sense of humour. It was a pleasure knowing this woman.

Mary passed away in Bury, the UK.

Born and bred in Senglea, she would light up anybody’s life.

Vaya con dios Mary, hold your husband’s hand once again, look down at your beautiful family and be proud.

Mary was one of a kind. I will miss you and I will treasure the memories we had together.

God bless you Mary xxx