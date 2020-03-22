Victoria Pace Ross writes:

Unfortunately, May Jones is no more. But her kindness and generosity remain etched in our spirits. She was one of the founder members of the Association of Past Pupils of St Joseph (Sliema) launched in 2001. She was always ready to bake her delicious cakes and amaretti for our gatherings and events. Her homely presence among us was so uplifting. She was a fount of advice and home tips for all the committee. Without her, we are missing a kindly soul who balanced our meetings and events with her calm and pleasant nature. Indeed, she will remain a shining example to all past and present pupils. May her children and grandchildren be comforted in knowing that we all loved and respected her greatly.

May she rest in peace.