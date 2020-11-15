Steve Mallia writes:
Bishop Nikol Cauchi departed this Earth on this day 10 years ago. His two Gozitan friends have since sadly followed.
The poem below is dedicated to bishop Nikol’s memory, his loving family, his dedicated secretary Mgr Renato Borg, his collaborators and friends ‒ not least Mgr Ġużeppi Mercieca, who displayed true friendship in those final days.
His presence, insight and humour are sorely missed. Rest in peace, dear friend.
One explainer: “A thing worth doing is worth doing twice” was a phrase bishop Nikol repeated often, especially when it came to eating his beloved pasta.
Thing worth doing...
Blazing sun dulled darkest of days
Dawn tolling bell, parting of ways
Sail you set for eternal ride
Caught us unawares fast high tide
Who be stout man from tiny rock?
Wit and wisdom furled in black frock
Peter said when you met God’s call
‘Kol gave them his faith, gave it all’
Grateful for life lessons you talked
Lessons lived in each step you walked
Grateful for all your true blessings
Incumbent gift from sweet heavens
Watch over us from high above
Beside Ġużepp, peace-loving dove
To meet again that would be nice
Thing worth doing, worth doing twice
