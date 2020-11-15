Steve Mallia writes:

Bishop Nikol Cauchi departed this Earth on this day 10 years ago. His two Gozitan friends have since sadly followed.

The poem below is dedicated to bishop Nikol’s memory, his loving family, his dedicated secretary Mgr Renato Borg, his collaborators and friends ‒ not least Mgr Ġużeppi Mercieca, who displayed true friendship in those final days.

His presence, insight and humour are sorely missed. Rest in peace, dear friend.

One explainer: “A thing worth doing is worth doing twice” was a phrase bishop Nikol repeated often, especially when it came to eating his beloved pasta.

Thing worth doing...

Blazing sun dulled darkest of days

Dawn tolling bell, parting of ways

Sail you set for eternal ride

Caught us unawares fast high tide

Who be stout man from tiny rock?

Wit and wisdom furled in black frock

Peter said when you met God’s call

‘Kol gave them his faith, gave it all’

Grateful for life lessons you talked

Lessons lived in each step you walked

Grateful for all your true blessings

Incumbent gift from sweet heavens

Watch over us from high above

Beside Ġużepp, peace-loving dove

To meet again that would be nice

Thing worth doing, worth doing twice