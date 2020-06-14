Peter Lanzon writes:

On Sunday, May 24, the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ, Michael Lanzon passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 86, surrounded by his family.

Michael was born on September 1, 1933, in Paola, to Mary née Zammit and Manwel Lanzon. He studied electrical engineering in England and returned to Malta where he completed his National Service in the early 1950s as a civilian electrician on the British Mediterranean Fleet submarine base at Manoel Island.

Later, Michael started a career in radio and television, working as a journalist and newsreader at Rediffusion in Malta.

In 1962, he married Edith Storace, who also worked at Rediffusion. They were both popular television and radio personalities in Malta during the 1960s. Michael was also a talented actor, film-maker, director and writer, with a passion for live theatre that never left him.

In 1970, Michael emigrated to Australia with his wife and three young sons and permanently settled in Sydney. There he established a highly successful sales and training career that saw him take on business challenges in Australia and Asia-Pacific. Both he and Edith continued to work at SBS radio and television, bringing Maltese language programmes such as news bulletins and book readings to the migrant population of Australia. Michael also worked as a Maltese language interpreter and translator for the migrant community.

After a short stint in retirement, during which time he cared for Edith who had become terminally ill and who passed away in 1996, Michael decided to return to the workforce until he retired once again in 2011. He also took up lessons in standard and Latin dance which he loved and would be the first one to jump up on the dance floor at any occasion.

In 2001 he married Josiane Borg Cardona, who had migrated to Australia with her parents as a teenager. Together, they enjoyed entertaining family and friends, going to the theatre and opera and travelling widely.

Michael is survived by his wife Josiane, his three sons Peter, Patrick and Michael, their spouses, grandchildren Elke, Brianna, Chris, Ava and Kate, his brother Victor and sister Carmelina as well as in-laws and other relatives.

He will always be remembered for his knowledge and wisdom, his intellect, his loyalty, his hearty laugh and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Michael’s celebration Mass was held on Friday, June 5, at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Forestville, Sydney, Australia, presided over by his good friend Fr Shiju Simon. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Michael’s honour to a charity of choice.