Tuscany is beautiful. Michael loved it. I enjoyed it, especially in the enlightening company of my friend. Together we spent many happy days soaking in the culture of the environment and savouring the excellent pro­duce of imaginative culinary delights of the area and mixing with the enjoyable companionship of local friends and acquaintances of whom Michael, with his open character, had plenty.

The particular bonding bet­ween Michael and myself goes back to the 1960s when Michael was serving his country in England in the diplomatic service and I was studying there.

Our views were not − and have always not been in successive years − in agreement about various aspects of life. Notwithstanding, our friendship was always steadfast.

Our paths in life took us down different roads. He was more for the employer but never antagonistic towards the employee.

In any situation, the man looked at the issue, not the persona, whether sitting publicly on an industrial tribunal or trying to resolve a dispute privately. I say this from personal experiences.

Michael’s approach was liberal, although one cannot say he was entirely liberalised.

It is abundantly evident that his educational background weaned in a strong Jesuit-oriented tradition in Malta never really left his mental outlook. He was a cultured and cultivated person.

It can be said with little reservation that Michael had the mental capability to work in all seasons, able to weather all storms whether personal or public.

His family’s pied-à-terre in ‘la bella Toscana’ was his font of recharging his spirit and rejuvenating his approaches to life’s trials and tribulations.

He loved tilling the sizeable patch of earth overlooking the small verandah in this modest Tuscan home.

I am sure that if he had his way, he would have insisted to be returned to be laid to rest eternally in the ground that we once very happily and enthusiastically tilled and toiled together in that Tuscan haven.

Richard A. Matrenza