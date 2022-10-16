Antoinette Dalli and Alison Vella, members of CLC Malta write:

Minnie Cassar during a retreat called ‘Bread of Life’ at Mount St Joseph Retreat House.

Minnie Cassar was ever so petite and quiet. When we first met her, decades ago, during one of the annual national gatherings for Christian Life Communities (CLC), Minnie was there, a gentle presence, kind, intelligent, courteous, welcoming and smart. Little did we fresh, young, boisterous members of the community know how much dear, unassuming Minnie would indirectly teach us along the years about presence and commitment, enthusiasm for all that is good and right, and dedication to what is most valuable.

Minnie could easily go by unnoticed, yet her diminutive frame was home to a unique, precious and fiery determination to defend all she held dear, with an admirable commitment to social justice and education. She lived for many years in a small house which she adamantly fought passionately hard to keep from the clutches of developers who eventually engulfed her home. A picture of Minnie somehow always comes to mind when faced with injustice – a tiny elderly lady, red-faced with indignation, raising her little voice and waving her clenched fist defiantly at the big fish.

When we heard of her passing I thought of The Little Prince – Minnie was too good for this world. Despite living alone, Minnie lived so much and so intently, an exemplary model for the ‘active elderly’, always keen to learn more, making her way to almost every single activity organised by CLC and by the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality.

For many years she was a teacher, assistant head and then head of a school in Mosta. Past students remember her extreme dedication and great fondness. Trained at Mater Admirabils College even before the college had moved to Tal-Virtù, Minnie was later on the committee of Tal-Virtù Old Students Association, and up to her passing, was the secretary of the association. Anything Minnie organised was done with enthusiasm, love, care and precision to detail.

God featured a great deal in Minnie’s life. In fact, truth be known, he was her one great love. A long-time member of CLC in Malta, Minnie was there with her contageous dedication ever since the movement was still called the Sodality of Mary. She was also a very active member in the Christian Ignatian Ministry, where she worked in parishes and with children in schools, helping people to get closer to God through Ignatian spirituality.

Minnie loved to accompany the infirm to Lourdes and was also a friend of animals, and when she lived in Msida especially, she would do her best to feed the stray cats of the neighbourhood.

As was so aptly put in a small tribute to Minnie: “Attentive, smiling, serene, the way you cared for your elderly mother until she died was a model of filial devotion. You never complained; you always radiated hope. Thousands have benefited from your life’s mission as a teacher, friend and spiritual companion. God grant you the joy of eternal life.”

Minnie left us on October 7 to go to her Father in heaven in her usual manner, peacefully and unobtrusively. Dear Minnie, how much we need more people like you!