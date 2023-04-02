On the morning of March 25, I received the news that maestro Ġużeppi Mallia of Żebbuġ, Gozo, had passed away.

I had known the maestro from 2008 when then bishop Mario Grech appointed me assistant priest of the Żebbuġ parish, where I served until September 2021.

One of three siblings, Mallia was born in Żebbuġ, Gozo, in 1932, the son of maestro Antonio Mallia and his wife Carmela.

In the year of his birth, his father composed the antiphon in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary assumed into Heaven, which is still played today. His two sisters – now deceased – were Filomena and Maria, the latter having died at the tender age of 35.

Mallia married Katerina Vella and had five children: Maria, Louis, Anthony, Josephine and Carmel. Louis entered the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) and served also as provincial of his congregation; he is superior at St Joseph’s Home of Santa Venera and, at present, says mass on a daily basis on one of our local television stations. His daughter Josephine entered the religious life and became a Benedictine nun, choosing the name of Anna, and forms part of the religious community of Vittoriosa.

Mallia served as maestro di cappella for his native parish of the Assumption for 51 years and followed in the footsteps of his father by serving the parish church as sacristan on a voluntary basis for many decades. A carpenter by profession, Mallia produced various items for the parish church including the frames for the 14 pieces of the Via Crucis, the over door for the titular altarpiece and the wooden crown that crowns the pavilion of the titular statue of the Assumption. He played the organ during the main liturgical services as well as the piano.

Mallia was an affable person, humble and loved by one and all besides having a sense of humour. He was keen to be of service to his native parish church and passed on his love for church music to his children.

His daughter Maria and her son Franco Cefai took over the running of the choir and the orchestra thus keeping alive the family’s musical tradition.

After becoming housebound, I had the privilege of giving Holy Communion to him and his late wife on a weekly basis, thus building a friendship which I will cherish forever.

May he now be reunited with his parents, his sister and his wife of more than half a century.

Lord, grant him eternal peace.