Dr Maria Felice-Klaumann, president GMMS; Dr Herbert Lenicker, Stefan Cassar, Dr Nadia Stöcker, committee GMMS write:

Oedkoven – Karl-Heinz, of Stolberg, sadly passed away at the end of 2020 after a short aggressive illness. He loved Malta where he had made many friends.

Karl-Heinz was a gentleman and a great humanist and an art connoisseur. He was president and curator of the Hodiamont Foundation which is active in Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Over the years he was instrumental in bringing many art exhibitions to the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta.

In 1999, making good use of his connections within the German pharma industry, together with some German doctors, he helped the foundation of the German-Maltese Medical Society (GMMS) under the auspices of the German-Maltese Circle.

Professor Lino Cutajar was its first president and Dr Helmut Heddaeus was vice-president.

Through Karl-Heinz’s good offices as GMMS secretary in Germany, several international scientific conferences were organised and held at various venues in Malta as well as scientific lectures at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta.

Through his continued efforts to enhance the activities of the German-Maltese Medical Society, Karl-Heinz managed to obtain a one month’s medical clerkship with a stipend for several Maltese medical students at German hospitals, notably at the Rotes Kreuz Hospital in Kassel.

He loved to visit Malta whenever he could, he was greatly esteemed as a very capable and friendly person. We mourn his great loss and express our deepest sympathies to his dear family.