The sudden and tragic death of long-standing club member Oliver Agius has shocked the local classic car community in no small way.

A true gentleman of the old school, Oliver belonged to a disappearing breed of modest men, loyal and principled, trusting and enabling, witty and wise, who selflessly share their skills, experience and expertise. To feed on his friendship, and drink from his spring of stories, was a joy beyond belief.

He left school early to join his uncle Peter at the Guardamangia Garage, where cars were hired or sold. Big American vehicles were their speciality – Packards, Cadillacs, Plymouths – thus planting a love of old motors in the young man.

Later he joined his wife Carmen’s family business – the Fenech Clarke establishment that also sold US cars. Carmen loved cars too, and in fact was the fourth Maltese woman to get a driving licence.

The parents’ motoring fever later infected their two daughters, Nicky and Carol.

Eventually, Oliver branched out and started his own car business. He also began his old motors collection.

When Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip lived in Malta between 1949 and 1951, they resided at Villa Guardamangia, which was round the corner from the Guardamangia Garage.

Oliver held warm memories of the royal couple coming over to the garage to hire a car, and having a chat. The prince would go for a Singer saloon or a Hillman Minx convertible.

A friendship developed and Oliver would be invited at times to Villa Guardamanga. The prince listened spellbound as Oliver answered his questions about Malta in wartime.

A deeply religious man, his faith was enhanced in his younger years when he was in close contact with Dun, later saint, Ġorġ Preca, who used to give a weekly talk at the Pietà MUSEUM religious centre.

The holy priest needed a lift back to his home in Marsa after the meeting, and Oliver, who lived nearby, was his regular driver. Oliver also considered himself fortunate, having miraculously escaped by a whisker from being at home in Guardamanga when the building was completely destroyed in a direct hit in the war.

He may have escaped enemy bombing in 1942, only to fall victim 80 years later to a traffic accident, just opposite his garage in Xemxija where he was still busily tinkering about with his beloved tools. The Lord works in mysterious ways.

To his family, whom he adored, we offer on behalf of the classic car community our deepest condolences. Oliver, you will be sorely missed.