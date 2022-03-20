None of us are under the illusion that life on earth is forever. It isn’t and we know it. We know that our physical presence is ‘on loan’ and our faith teaches us that it is our ‘next’ life that is actually eternal! It is this idea of meeting up in the next life which sweetens the bitter pill of an end-of-life experience, especially when it is premature.

And Paul Cardona’s passing was, to those who lived with him, worked with him and shared their personal and professional life with him, terribly premature because at 72 Paul was full of the best life had to offer.

Focusing on Paul’s professional life and achievements, Paul was not only a master technician. He combined his vast knowledge of marine engineering with an incredible ability to connect with people at all levels.

It was his hands-on experience as an apprentice at the Malta Drydocks run by Swan Hunters in 1966, through his progression to ship repair manager at the yard, accompanied by his academic qualification in mechanical engineering, through to his experience as a superintendent engineer with Southern Steamships (London), giving him the opportunity to supervise the company’s ship building programme in Japan for a number of years, that enabled him to successfully set up and run his own supervisory and consultancy company MICS, in the 1980s. Over the past 30 years I have had the privilege of working with Paul as my technical expert on several exciting marine cases, often marine casualties where his objective assessment and opinion were invaluable.

Throughout all of this period, Paul was a walking, breathing, living advert of the best of ‘Maritime Malta’, with his experience in the maritime sector ranging from cargo vessels to super yachts and being instrumental in assisting with the drafting of our regulatory framework. He was equally instrumental in assisting others reach their professional objective, forever teaching and sharing his knowledge.

He had zero tolerance for mediocrity, shoddiness and lack of professionalism, which is why there were occasions when I know Paul was disappointed with the way some things panned out. However, even in such times, he would apply his unique sense of humour to overcome the most frustrating of situations. His ability to laugh and make others laugh with him was legendary!

Paul, you were one of a kind and already sorely missed – most sincere condolences to your dear family and loved ones.

Ann Fenech, partner, Fenech & Fenech Advocates, and president, Malta Maritime Law Association