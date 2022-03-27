Paul Cardona was one of those people who, once met, one would never forget, as his warmth, his intelligence and wit left a lasting impression on all he came in contact with.

However, Paul’s impact on Malta was far greater, for as chairman of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar since its inception, his drive for a better quality of life, environmental justice and good governance in Malta was FAA’s inspiration, guided by his support and wise advice.

Paul’s drive to succeed in marine engineering took him to train in Japan in the 1970s, when English was not yet spoken much there. It was not easy for him and his wife Davida, but on his return, Paul’s punishing work ethic built a company of international repute as his expertise was highly sought-after, all over the Mediterranean. Paul was proud of his modest origins as he and his siblings made it in life thanks to their intelligence, commitment and hard work, but he kept his feet firmly planted on the ground and was always ready to help those less fortunate than him, or to share his knowledge with young people starting their careers.

Paul could be abrasive, as he didn’t suffer fools kindly, but he was honest to a fault and you always knew where you stood with him. Totally irreverent, he had no time for the trappings of ostentation, or for political patronage, quite the opposite, as Paul saw his role as speaking truth to power, driven by a moral imperative to stand up for what is right, especially to politicians, even when it was not an easy thing to do. Paul was not afraid of controversy, acting as a whistleblower not once but twice, when for his pains he was hauled up to be interrogated instead of the malefactors. His business suffered the consequences, but he refused to give in to corruption and continued to campaign for the protection of Malta’s natural and architectural heritage.

Paul’s energy and love of life were as proverbial as his delight in playing jokes on his friends and his self-deprecating humour, even when he was seriously ill. He loved art and his beautiful garden, but above all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren who he doted on. His family, friends and colleagues miss him painfully, but we will treasure his zest for life, his charm and the naughty twinkle in his eye, while his unwavering principles and courage will live on as our inspiration.

Astrid Vella