Alfred Conti Borda writes:

Paul Spiteri ‘il-Baħri’ (the Sailor), as he was affectionately dubbed by his colleagues, has unfortunately passed away to fresher pastures.

Spiteri had a successful career in the Royal Navy and spent most of his exciting life on the high seas, plying in the Mediterranean, the North Sea, the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, besides on other vast expanses of water.

He joined the Royal Navy after the war, finally ended up as petty officer.

A few years ago, during an activity organised for a group of men by the priest in charge of the Sgħajtar chapel at Naxxar, he told us a true story.

During a voyage through the Mediterranean, his ship encountered a huge leatherhead turtle which came alongside the vessel. The commanding officer gave the order to haul the mammal on board.

Maybe he had a plate of turtle soup in mind, who knows? So he asked Spiteri how to go about it. He replied that there was only one thing to do with the turtle, namely to return it to the water, which the seamen duly did.

Spiteri’s stories relating to the Royal Navy were very interesting for his colleagues, and since my late father was also in the Royal Navy, they reminded me of my dad.

Spiteri will be sorely missed especially by his family but also by us who have lost a very pleasant, friendly chap. He had a knack at unfolding his stirring experiences on Her Majesty’s ships and was the most senior citizen of the group.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.