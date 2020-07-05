Madeleine and George Stagno Navarra write:

She fought a brave and strong battle, but the cancer would not allow her to get better. She took each day in her stride, never really complaining, always feeling tired and hoping that the treatments would finally end so she could get on with her life.

This beautiful woman, inside and out, was a wonderful friend to us. We always admired how she never judged or forced her opinion on anyone but offered valuable and truthful advice that we all treasured and will surely miss.

Pauline was loving and real. She was a wonderful mother to her two sons and laid a strong foundation for them. Still vivid in our minds is the last 80th birthday double-celebration with her husband Joseph of the same age. Pauline wanted to show her guests pictures and videos of happy times and talk about all the special traditions she used to do with her sons Bryan and Jonathan while they grew up.

She loved to travel and, many a time, she accompanied her husband on one of the ALPS overseas journeys when a group of friends travelled together to share some fun in life. She simply loved the company of others and was a real pleasure to have her near you. She also loved to help others.

Lastly, her magnetic smile will be missed by all who knew her. Her last noble act is to be greatly appreciated. As per her specific wishes, she has donated her remains to the University of Malta’s Medical School for scientific research purposes.

Her beautiful spirit will live on through her sons and her grandchildren and they will always know how much she loved them. She tried with all her heart to stay for them, but God called her and she had to go.

During her illness, we know that two things kept her going – her family and friends. Now, our hope is that she rests in peace knowing she did all that she could, and that her husband of 59 years, Joseph, her sons and her grandchildren will be fine.

When we love people, it’s so comforting to know that they will always be with us in our hearts. Until we meet with you again, dear friend Pauline…

Rest in peace, dear friend.