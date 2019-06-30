Writes Prof. Mario Buhagiar MOM, FSA

Department of Art and Art History, University of Malta

The sad passing away of Pawlu Mizzi is a great loss for the Maltese language and culture and will be deeply felt by all those who have the national heritage at heart. His founding in 1970, at personal sacrifice, of Klabb Kotba Maltin followed a few years later by Midsea Publications set new, unparalleled standards for the publishing of literature and scholarly research.

Maltese academia owes him a great debt of gratitude. There are few Maltese authors who have not benefitted from his never begrudged generosity.

It has been my privilege to know him for more than 50 years and I fondly acknowledge his friendship, support and encouragement. His boundless enthusiasm for all things Maltese are, perhaps, best reflected in his initiative to produce and edit an encyclopedia of the diversified aspects of the Maltese heritage which he inspirationally called Heritage. The studies it contained remain a source of reference to researchers.

Mizzibooks’ prestigious publications, which can proudly stand comparison with books published by great foreign publishing houses, produced with the assistance of his gifted son Joseph, brightened his old age and made him meritoriously proud.

His legacy lives on. May he rest in peace