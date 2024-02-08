We were all shocked and saddened on hearing of the passing of Piju Spiteri in the early hours of Thursday, January 25.

A master of gratitude and grace, Piju was born in Għaxaq, on July 25, 1938, to Emmanuel and Adelina née Mangion. After attending the government primary school and the Lyceum, he joined the Royal Air Force as a clerk in 1958, and was later transferred to the British Ministry of Public Building and Works as clerk at the accounts department. He was also senior clerk with the British Information Services at the British High Commission from 1963 to 1965.

In 1965, he joined the Rediffusion as programme scriptwriter, producer and presenter, and in 1969 moved to the Malta Development Corporation. Between 1969 and 1979, he held various posts, including administrative officer at the Investment Promotion Division.

He was also member of the board of directors for three major manufacturing companies, representing government interests, also director of the Malta Pavilion at international fairs held in the Netherlands, Italy and Libya. He was chairperson and managing director of Calypso Clothing Co. Ltd between 1979 and 1987.

In 1987, he was appointed adviser on media and public relations to the ministry of social policy. He held various posts and was involved in different activities until 1992. In 1994, he was appointed director of events and member of the marketing committee of the National Tourism Organisation (NTOM). He was responsible for the Mdina Festival (1994, 1998), the Birgu Festival (1995, 1996, 1997), the Valletta History and Elegance Festival (1996 to 1999), the Malta International Choir Festival (1994 to 1998), and various other historical events for locals and foreigners.

Over the years, he held other government appointments in the tourism industry and was CEO for the national millennium celebrations.

On the philanthropic level, Piju held various responsibilities: he was active in the Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara (1956-1966), national president and editor of Il-Ħaddiem (1960-62), and founder member of the Malta Song Festival. He was also on the board of directors of Il-Ħajja (1969-1971), a member of the National Council of the Cana Movement (1966-76), producer and presenter of TV programme Djalogu (1972-76), and a member of Church Diocesan Pastoral Council (1974-76).

A gentleman from an era where men were men, and when actions spoke louder than words, Piju was a stalwart during hard times and instrumental in the defence of Church schools in 1984. His work in Maltese culture is indisputable. He managed to inject enthusiasm and motivation in his collaborators.

Piju gave so much to others until the end of his journey on Earth. His leadership in all his endeavours was always successful and he led with dignity. His Christian values were meticulous and he always led by example.

He possessed an amazing talent for writing verse, always reflecting present-day occurrences and situations.

The last stanza he wrote and posted on Facebook three days before his demise, named Qalbek (Your Heart), affirms: Jekk, ma’ għajrek, / qalbek tkun kbira, / il-fama tiegħek, / qatt ma tkun fqira! (If, with your neighbour, / your heart is noble, / your fame, / never will wane!). A fitting testament. This is how Piju truly lived and how he will be remembered since few of us humans will reach his level of kindness.

There is no pain or suffering for him… but it is like a piece of us has been torn out. It has been a privilege to have you as my second cousin and to learn so much from you. May you find eternal rest and tranquillity in the embrace of the Lord, where poetry never runs dry and flowers always bloom.

Fabian Mangion