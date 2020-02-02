Frank Spiteri writes:

Joseph Falzon, ex-professor at the University of Malta, passed away a few days ago. Affectionately called Joey by his friends, he was a man who walked tall in life.

Although he wasn’t small in stature, he was a giant of noble character. He had a vast knowledge about many subjects yet was never condescending when imparting his knowledge. It must have been a joy to be one of his students and experience his sobriety, honesty and powerful logic. This respect and admiration were shared by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Modesty and humility were the hallmarks of Joe’s character, endowing him with the ability to empathise and communicate with others from all walks of life. He unstintingly gave his time and energy not only to his students and colleagues but also to his friends who often turned to him for advice. Not many know about the great help he gave to so many people in diverse circumstances, whether academics or those facing everyday problems, and who found in him a wise and selfless mentor. No wonder he was so loved. Joey was my friend for a good 70 years, a very special friend who did not hesitate one moment to take time off at a crucial stage in his studies in Birmingham and come over to London, where I then resided, to be the best man at my wedding. Joe was that kind of person.

Farewell, my friend, and thank you for enriching my life in so many ways.

My sincere condolences to his wife Hanna, his four lovely children and all his relatives.