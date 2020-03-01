Patrick Staines writes:

A good number of years have passed now since René Cremona passed away on February 22, 2000. Life has moved on. The great pity is that, after a few days of public notice and appreciation, our memories of the dead recede into distant memory and misty recollection.

René was a very dear friend of more than 50 years standing and, even now, I still feel a great sense of loss. He was the best man at my wedding and a close friend for the greater part of my adult life. I do not find it difficult to put into words the qualities to which I found it so easy to relate − his undemanding disposition, his enduring good humour, his unflappable good nature, his infinite capacity for fun, his kindness, his loyalty, his sharpness of mind, his unbending integrity. He radiated goodness. What more can you say about somebody who, literally in his last hours and in great distress and discomfort, apologises for not being good company.

The ‘ħarufu’ (lamb) side of him was mostly simulated. He wasn’t really that docile at all, as anybody who tried to take advantage of him, or to push him around, would have discovered. It was a measure, nevertheless, of his infinite tolerance, his good humour, his rare gift of being able to laugh at himself. It was a cap he chose to wear largely because it provided him with fun opportunities to exploit.

Cremona was a top-quality teaser himself and anybody who knew him will bear me out that in battles of wit which he so enjoyed, he invariably gave as good as he got, oftentimes better. And, also invariably, his sole intent was to poke fun, not to hurt.

Those who knew him well knew that he was a man of very rare intellectual and scholarly quality. Others may write more exhaustively about his professional career.

He declined, to my knowledge, all judicial office, including the very highest. He was dean for many years of the faculty of law at our university and enriched it with his profound knowledge of civil and Roman law. For many years, he was president of the Chamber of Advocates, a responsibility he carried with great distinction and authority: a post to which he gave added dimension through the weight of his measured comments.

A totally devoted family man, his focus after marriage was primarily on his very dear Miriam, his two fine sons and his home. He loved acquiring objets d’art and, in his time, made some extremely shrewd acquisitions which he would proudly show to friends. He was happy leading a quiet life and did not feel he needed a high public profile to project himself. He was, in fact, quite self-contained and could be as happy doing crosswords as he was attending formal functions.

Eternal rest give unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.