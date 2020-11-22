Joan Martinelli writes:

I don’t use Facebook, so I’ve decided to write this appreciation for this paper.

I only met Qormi mayor Renald Falzon once. That was a month ago, during his cousin’s funeral Mass at Safi.

I don’t know why but he left such an impact on me in the short time we met that, after the funeral, I told him that I was glad to have met him, albeit under sad circumstances. Who would have told me that it was also to be the last time I met him?

My sincere condolences to all his family, friends and all the Qormi community.

May he rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.