Rev. Canon Leonard Mintoff writes:

On August 12, Dun Pawl, dean of St Helen’s Collegiate Chapter, Birkirkara, passed on to pastures new at the venerable age of 93 at Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara.

Born in Birkirkara in 1927 to a family of three boys, Dun Pawl received his early education in his home town, first at St Francis School and later at St Aloysius’ College. He joined the Major Seminary and was ordained to the priesthood on August 2, 1953, by then archbishop Michael Gonzi. In 1956, with another three local priests, he was installed as a member of the Collegiate Chapter.

His long years of priesthood were mainly dedicated to education, evangelisation and pastoral work, namely in his native parish. For years, he was involved in the priestly organisation dedicated to evangelisation known as Il-Missjoni ż-Żgħira.

Dun Pawl was also synonymous with the Birkirkara section of the Catholic Action where he served as ecclesiastical assistant for more than half a century. Through his vision and determination, he was instrumental in the purchase of an important property on Main Street where the Ċirklu San Ġwakkin was founded. As one of the initiatives to raise the necessary funds to buy the property, he established a small printing press, Stamperija San Ġwakkin.

For 19 years, he was a spiritual director in various schools. Of note were the years he spent at various technical schools, where his technical abilities and interests made it easier for the students to relate to their spiritual father.

Never abandoning his cassock, Dun Pawl was a true priest of the people and among the people, yet he never sought prestige or recognition. With his wealth of experience, he could state that “in-nies iħobbuha s-suttana” – people appreciate a priestly presence in their life, someone to offer guidance and comfort.

I remember as a teenager joining in fundraising activities which served to support his pastoral initiatives. His presence was so familiar that many would not even ask what he was collecting for but would dig deep into their pockets because they trusted him and knew where his priorities lay. Others would be generous because they themselves had received so much from him during the years in which he took care of the group of altar boys who served in the basilica.

In the late 1980s, he was part of a committee that oversaw the building of a new parish centre. He worked incessantly not just to raise the necessary funds but also pulling up his sleeves to manufacture the necessary furniture, mainly all the doors and tables in the building.

In 1992, after being personally encouraged by then archbishop Joseph Mercieca, he accepted to be made rector of Our Lady of Tal-Ħerba Sanctuary. His love and devotion to Our Lady led him to embark on a complete restoration of the sanctuary while renewing the devotion to Our Lady. He also personally photographed, documented and oversaw the restoration of hundreds of ex-voto.

His love for photography also led him to initiate a photographic archive of many of the artefacts kept in St Helen’s Basilica, but also of il-Knisja l-Qadima, when it was still in ruins, thus creating a much-needed inventory of Birkirkara’s ecclesiastical heritage.

During the years of my youth, St Helen’s still boasted a good number of priests who one could look up to. Dun Pawl was definitely an inspiration to many. Thus, I felt it appropriate that, when I was celebrating my ordination to the priesthood, I should ask him to assist me as one of my parrini; it was the same year he was celebrating his 60th anniversary of ordination.

A gentleman by nature and a dedicated priest, Dun Pawl left this world after 67 years of priesthood. His body was laid to rest in the crypt of his beloved basilica but his mark on the hearts and souls of so many will outlive his mortal remains.

May the Lord grant him eternal peace.