Tom A. Restall (Ex MFA head of refereeing) writes:

I have known Reynold from his involvement as a referee when I was still an active referee. From the first time I met him, I realised that Reynold was a man of few words but what he said was al-ways honest and said to help others.

During his refereeing career years ago, Reynold was a respected official. He was strict in applying the rules but also had a word to advise players. Hence, he had not only the respect of players but also of club officials.

When my good friend ended his refereeing career, he was not lost to the refereeing community as he was appointed to serve on the Referees’ Board of the Malta FA and also appointed as referee observer. As a board member, Reynold always participated in discussions giving good advice on how to take any necessary action.

He was one of the best referee observers of the Malta FA. His reports were written in a conscientious manner indicating when the referee and/or assistant referee was wrong and proffered advice to the officials to improve his/her performance as an official of the game.

Outside the refereeing sphere I had occasions to know Reynold as a kind and honest gentleman who enjoyed the respect of all those who knew him.

Sincere condolences to his bereaved family. Rest in peace dear colleague.