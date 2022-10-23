As an objective, impartial and floating voter I did have one or two occasions to exchange a few words with Robert

Arrigo regarding more than one issue of current affairs. He was wont to make regular house visits as an election candidate in the ninth district.

Yet those were enough for me to form an informed opinion on this gentleman politician and humble family man. On the demise of Robert, I wish to give some idea of the breadth and importance of his professional, philanthropic and political work and of the fundamental goodness of the man. For this only, he will be sorely missed.

Physically, he might have appeared in a poor state lately but he was in great mental shape and his inquiring spirit remained always young. His family and friends, his colleagues, and all the people around us who have benefited from his work in various fields have been cheated of many more good years of Robert.

Decency, humility and kindness. This was the core stuff that Robert was made of. I would describe him as a politician whose friendships and influence cut across parties and communities. With the shock of his death still fresh, raw emotions were on display from community leaders and politicians who had come to celebrate the man who broke the mould of Maltese politics. I dare say that he changed the face of the parliament and that was a very important step forward.

Our House of Representatives was fortunate enough to have had a man steeped in humility, decency and kindness. A man of enormous compassion and humanity, I can honestly say I never met a single person with a bad word to say about him. His patriotism was proud but inclusive, a great patriot indeed. He had a favourite saying, which he told me on every occasion that I had the privilege of coming across him. He would say: “It doesn’t matter where you come from; what matters is where we’re going together as a country.”

He was helpful to anyone who asked for his assistance, even if he was often badly treated by those who should have known better. Quite simply, he was a gentleman. He possessed all it took to inspire young people to want to venture into the political scene. Robert’s passing leaves a gap in Malta’s public life that will not easily be filled.

As a man, Arrigo was a unique human being. He was loved and respected regardless of people’s politics because he was kind, decent and sincere. His political legacy will be immense. He was everything a politician should be: human and humane towards other people. He has set the standard for others who will follow in his footsteps.

This is the rare legacy that he has bequeathed to us. May he rest in peace.

Sincere condolences to his wife, Marina, and his two sons Alan and Andrew.