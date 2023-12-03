Five months have passed since Salv Stellini left us.

I got to know him personally some time after I started working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an adviser on EU matters, but I got to know him really well when I became Minister of Foreign Affairs in 1998 and he was the permanent secretary there.

Salv Stellini immediately made me feel very welcome in my new post and helped me in no small way to get to grips with the intricacies of being the political head of such an important ministry.

His advice was always spot on, and his care for the ministry’s and Malta’s reputation was impeccable. His relationship with foreign diplomats was superb. He handled staff issues with the utmost care for their welfare and the needs of the ministry.

We were not only colleagues but became close friends, a friendship I cherished over the years and which lasted until he retired and beyond.

Salv could sense a budding problem from miles away and he was always there to alert and guide me. His acute sense of humour was a welcome breath of fresh air, especially when the going got tough, which was not infrequent at the time of negotiations for EU membership.

With him by my side I could dedicate all the necessary time to pursue successfully the accession target without relinquishing for a moment the many other duties incumbent on a foreign minister. I knew full well that Salv was there to constantly remind me, help me and cover for me where and as necessary.

Salv was a distinguished diplomat who began his career at the Foreign Office in the 1960s. After enjoying a successful career there, he retired in 2001, having served for five years as its permanent secretary. He was respected by all of us within the Foreign Office and beyond.

When he passed away in June, I was away from Malta. His death escaped my attention. I met his wife Lucinda a few days ago and that served as a stark reminder to write this appreciation of Salv.

With my deepest respect for all he did to improve the Foreign Office and in the best interests of our country.