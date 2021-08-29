Emanuel Cilia Debono writes:

The late Salvatore Mousù, who passed away a few days ago, was a writer and a dedicated researcher who made a significant contribution to the history of our islands and especially in the field of local traditions. He wrote about local customs, folklore and particularly about building practices, turning to good use the experience he gained in his younger years at the Public Works Department.

I knew Salvatore as a colleague at the Public Works Department where I had the privilege to serve as a civil servant under the late Perit Salvo Mangion, who was our head.

I continued to know Salvatore during the long time he served as treasurer of the Malta Historical Society. His indefatigable efforts kept the society going during difficult times.

I take the opportunity to wish him eternal rest and to pass on my sincere condolences to his family.